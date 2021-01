Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The Grizzlies won 98-97. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday’s Portland Trail Blazers game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.

The NBA confirms the game between Portland and Memphis was delayed due to COVID-19 contact tracing on the Grizzlies team, leaving them without the league-required eight players available to play.

The game on Friday in Portland is still scheduled to go on.

More to come.