Carmelo Anthony gets mixed reviews amid Blazers debut

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Basketball fans are reacting as Carmelo Anthony made his debut as a Blazer, taking to the court for the first time in more than a year.

Anthony, who joined the Trail Blazers with a nonguaranteed contract through January, finished with 10 points in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Blazers 115-104 Tuesday night.

Carmelo and Blazer fans on Twitter were quick to comment on the 35-year-old forward’s first appearance since last season.

Let melo ease into it … they up here running the offense through melo like he been on the team for 3 yrs lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 20, 2019

Before Blazer fans panic….REMEMBER: this is Melo’s first NBA game after being out for over a year. There is going to be rust and Dame was not in the lineup tonight. Let’s not overreact one game into this. I’m not happy with 5-10 start either but patience please #RipCity — Shane Lowell (@shane_lowell15) November 20, 2019

0 ball movement. No real hustle. Whiteside playing like a 60 year old YMCA player… Zach better come back soon because Melo is just aight #ripcity — Tamer Avcı (@tamer_avci) November 20, 2019

hot take: the team has plenty of talent. the leadership is struggling. #RipCity — Standing 8 (@8thDynasty) November 20, 2019

