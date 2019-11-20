Carmelo Anthony gets mixed reviews amid Blazers debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Basketball fans are reacting as Carmelo Anthony made his debut as a Blazer, taking to the court for the first time in more than a year.
Anthony, who joined the Trail Blazers with a nonguaranteed contract through January, finished with 10 points in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Blazers 115-104 Tuesday night.
Carmelo and Blazer fans on Twitter were quick to comment on the 35-year-old forward’s first appearance since last season.
