Carmelo Anthony gets mixed reviews amid Blazers debut

Blazers lost the Pelicans 115-104

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Basketball fans are reacting as Carmelo Anthony made his debut as a Blazer, taking to the court for the first time in more than a year.

Anthony, who joined the Trail Blazers with a nonguaranteed contract through January, finished with 10 points in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Blazers 115-104 Tuesday night.

Carmelo and Blazer fans on Twitter were quick to comment on the 35-year-old forward’s first appearance since last season.

