Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114.
Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz, who snapped a five-game losing streak.
C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent added 16 and Mario Hezonja 11 for Portland.
