Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers

NBA

by: John Coon | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) argues with referee Josh Tiven (58) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114.

Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent added 16 and Mario Hezonja 11 for Portland.

