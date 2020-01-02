Knicks spoil Anthony’s return to MSG, win 3rd straight

by: Brian Mahoney | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends as Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – Mitchell Robinson made all 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s strong return to Madison Square Garden by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93 for their season-high third straight victory.

Anthony scored 26 points, his most since returning to the NBA, and was cheered before and during the game at the arena where he played 6 1/2 seasons.

But he was on the bench at the start of the Knicks’ 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter that broke open the game.

