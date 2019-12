Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles the ball around New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New York Knicks 115-87.

New York has lost 10 straight. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Blazers ended a two-game skid.

Portland led by as many as 32 points. Julius Randle had 15 points for the Knicks, who have won just four games, fewest in the league.

New York has one win on the road.

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale on Friday.