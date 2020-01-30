Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112.
Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record.
The crowd at the Moda Center roared and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with just under a minute left.
Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21. He also had 10 rebounds.
