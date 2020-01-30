Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets

Live Now
by: Anne M. Peterson | The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard urges on the crowd after scoring during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Blazers won 125-112. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112.

Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record.

The crowd at the Moda Center roared and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with just under a minute left.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21. He also had 10 rebounds.

