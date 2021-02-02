Lillard leads short-handed Blazers past Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, dribbles the ball next to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Blazers now 2-2 on their 6-game road trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 132-121 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 four games into a six-game road trip.

Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Robert Covington added 19 for the Blazers.

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, the only NBA team without five victories this season. Bradley Beal added 37 points and Rui Hachimura scored 24.