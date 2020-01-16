Live Now
Lillard leads Trail Blazers to win over Rockets

NBA

by: Kristie Rieken | The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore (24) is fouled on his shot attempt by Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win.

The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go.

But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn’t threaten again.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

