Lillard leads Trail Blazers to win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win.
The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go.
But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn’t threaten again.
Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
