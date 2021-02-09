Lillard, Melo lead Blazers over Orlando

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, center, battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, left, guard CJ Elleby, middle, and forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak over the Orlando Magic to eight games with a 106-97 victory.

Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. It was Lillard’s 13th game with 30-plus points this season.

Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 15 rebounds for the short-handed Magic, who have lost six of their last seven games. Rookie Cole Anthony, who started, did not return for the second half because of a shoulder injury.