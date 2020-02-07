Lillard scores 26 points, Portland beats San Antonio

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117.
The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points.
Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.
