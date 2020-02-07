Lillard scores 26 points, Portland beats San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, left, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117.

The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points.

Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.