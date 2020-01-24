Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers

NBA

by: Erik Garcia Gundersen | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza, center, passes the ball to forward Carmelo Anthony, left, while Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125.

It was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson making four each.

The 43 combined 3-pointers by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record.

Damian Lillard scored 47 points one game after a career-high 61 for Portland.

He became the first player in franchise history to score 100 over two games.

Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget