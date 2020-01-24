Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza, center, passes the ball to forward Carmelo Anthony, left, while Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125.

It was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson making four each.

The 43 combined 3-pointers by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record.

Damian Lillard scored 47 points one game after a career-high 61 for Portland.

He became the first player in franchise history to score 100 over two games.

Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.