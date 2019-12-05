McCollum has 33 points, Trail Blazers beat the Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum had 33 points and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the final quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-116. Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 16 rebounds, as well as a career-high seven assists in Portland’s third straight win at home. Richaun Holmes had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings in the loss. Portland has won 12 straight games over the Kings at the Moda Center. Blazers newcomer Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points.
by: Anne M. Peterson | The Associated PressPosted: / Updated: