McCollum has 33 points, Trail Blazers beat the Kings

NBA

by: Anne M. Peterson | The Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony (izquierda), de los Trail Blazers de Portland, habla con su compañero Damian Lillard durante un tiempo muerto en la primera mitad del juego de la NBA que enfrentó a su equipo con los Kings de Sacramento, en Portland, Oregon, el 4 de diciembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum had 33 points and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the final quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-116. Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 16 rebounds, as well as a career-high seven assists in Portland’s third straight win at home. Richaun Holmes had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings in the loss. Portland has won 12 straight games over the Kings at the Moda Center. Blazers newcomer Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points.

