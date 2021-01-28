Oladipo has 25 points, Rockets edge Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first quarterof an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets shook off a terrible first quarter and held on late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 on Thursday night.

The Rockets were down by 20 points in the first quarter before using a big second to take the lead and hold on down the stretch for their fourth straight victory.

Wood finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing three games with a sprained right ankle. John Wall had 20.

Damian Lillard had 30 points and nine assists for Portland.