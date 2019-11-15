Report: Blazers sign free agent Carmelo Anthony

Closings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony to a non-guaranteed deal on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Through his 17 year career, Anthony has played for the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder and Rockets. He most recently appeared with the Rockets last season.

As a power forward, this is a well-timed move from Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey considering the Blazers lack of depth at the position.

The Blazers are 4-8 so far this season.

