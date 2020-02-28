Sabonis scores 20 points, Pacers beat Trail Blazers

NBA

by: Jim Johnson | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) pivots in front of Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds while T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each for the Pacers, who have four of the last five games.

CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, (26-34), who have lost five of six games.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget