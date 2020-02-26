Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Tatum has 36, Celtics down Trail Blazers

NBA

by: Anne M. Peterson | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics, who sit in third in the Eastern Conference behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

Tatum had 26 points in the second half alone as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

CJ McCollum had 28 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who were playing their third straight game without All-Star Damian Lillard. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget