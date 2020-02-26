Tatum has 36, Celtics down Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106.
Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics, who sit in third in the Eastern Conference behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.
Tatum had 26 points in the second half alone as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.
CJ McCollum had 28 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who were playing their third straight game without All-Star Damian Lillard. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 19 rebounds.
