Wiggins, Wolves shut down Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum, left, lays up in front of Minnesota Timberwolves’ Gorgui Dieng, of Senegal, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Gorgui Dieng had 12 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-102.

The Timberwolves held Portland to 13 points on 6-of-22 shooting in the second quarter, the fewest points the Blazers have scored in a quarter this year.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 20 points and eight of the team’s 13 assists.

CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside each added 15 points.

Minnesota was without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns for the 12th straight game with a left knee sprain.