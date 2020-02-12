Williamson’s 31 points pushes Pelicans past Blazers

by: Brett Martel | The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117.

Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him.

JJ Redick scored 20 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points – less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games.

