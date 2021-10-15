Ninth-ranked Oregon looks to rebound at home against Cal

NCAA

Kickoff in Eugene at 7:30 p.m.

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kris Hutson celebrates Johnny Johnson’s touchdown for Oregon vs Fresno State, September 4, 2021 (AP)

(AP) — Ninth-ranked Oregon had a bye week heading into Friday night’s game against California.

The Ducks’ last outing was an overtime loss at Stanford that dealt a blow to Oregon’s hopes for a spot in the playoffs and added some pressure to win out. But they’ll have to do it without top running back CJ Verdell, who was injured against Stanford and is out for the season.

Cal has struggled this season with just one win, against lower-tier Sacramento State. The Golden Bears are also coming off a bye following a 21-6 loss at home to Washington State.

Kickoff in Eugene is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories