Freshman Bulldog Ben Gregg will look to become a part of history Monday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday night when the Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs tip off in the men’s NCAA Tournament Championship, a Portland native will be looking to bring home a ring.

Former Clackamas Cavalier and Columbia Christian star Ben Gregg is a freshman on Mark Few’s historic Gonzaga squad. Gregg opted out of his senior year with the Cavalier’s to join Few’s team, who is looking to become the first men’s team to complete an undefeated season since the 1975-1976 Indiana Hoosiers.