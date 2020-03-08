Live Now
Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon past No. 13 Arizona

NCAA Basketball

Oregon shot a blistering 53.2% from the floor

by: W.G. RAMIREZ/The Associated Press

Oregon’s Minyon Moore (23) and Sabrina Ionescu (20) walk off the court after defeating Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 88-70 victory over No. 13 Arizona on Saturday in the Pac-12 women’s semifinals.

The Ducks return to the title game for the third straight season and are looking for their second championship in that span.

Oregon shot a blistering 53.2% (33 of 62) from the floor, including 15 of 31 (48.4%) from 3-point range.

