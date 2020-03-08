Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon past No. 13 Arizona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 88-70 victory over No. 13 Arizona on Saturday in the Pac-12 women’s semifinals.
The Ducks return to the title game for the third straight season and are looking for their second championship in that span.
Oregon shot a blistering 53.2% (33 of 62) from the floor, including 15 of 31 (48.4%) from 3-point range.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.