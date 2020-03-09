No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, center, celebrates with Jaz Shelley, left, and Ruthy Hebard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the final of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Oregon will assuredly receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 89-56 victory over No. 7 Stanford in the women’s Pac 12 tournament title game.

Ruthy Hebard added 24 points, while Minyon Moore had 21 for the Ducks. Oregon will assuredly receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and figure to move up in the AP Top 25 poll after No. 2 Baylor lost to Iowa State earlier Sunday.

Oregon’s Erin Boley (21) embraces teammates before an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the final of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Ducks and Cardinal were playing for the tournament championship for a third consecutive year. Stanford won last year’s championship and Oregon won in 2018.