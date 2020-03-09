No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 89-56 victory over No. 7 Stanford in the women’s Pac 12 tournament title game.
Ruthy Hebard added 24 points, while Minyon Moore had 21 for the Ducks. Oregon will assuredly receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and figure to move up in the AP Top 25 poll after No. 2 Baylor lost to Iowa State earlier Sunday.
The Ducks and Cardinal were playing for the tournament championship for a third consecutive year. Stanford won last year’s championship and Oregon won in 2018.
