Resilient Beavers face Houston in Elite Eight matchup

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrates as he walks off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Loyola Chicago in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) — The task in front of the Oregon State Beavers isn’t easy, but they’ve shown a resilience in March that could make them tough to beat.

The Beavers (20-12) take on Houston (27-3) with a berth in the NCAA Men’s Final Four on the line. Tip off at 4 p.m. Monday — and you can watch the action on KOIN 6.

Add Oregon State to the relatively short list of double-digit seeds that have reached a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers became the 18th team seeded 10th or lower to reach the Elite Eight since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 when they beat Loyola Chicago. The Beavers are the second No. 12 seed to make a regional final, joining Missouri in 2002.

Those Tigers lost to No. 2 seed Oklahoma in the regional final.

Only five of those 18 double-digit seeds have gone on to reach the Final Four, but three of those have happened in the past 10 years. No team seeded worse than 12th has ever made the Elite Eight.