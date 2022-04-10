Bill Schonely has been with the Blazers since 1970

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Trail Blazers came into existence in 1970, Bill Schonely was there. Now, as the 2022 season wraps up, the legendary broadcaster is officially retiring from the organization.

The Moda Center crowd will get one last chance to see him in a halftime ceremony during the Blazers season-ender against the Utah Jazz.

“I was with the organization when the baby was born, if you will,” Schonely said at a Sunday afternoon press conference. “Back in 1970 I never dreamed I would last this long, coming up to 93. I’ve seen them all. Been through them all, each and every year. I love to broadcast the games. Now it’s time for me to turn it over to other people.”

Schonely is responsible for coining the phrase “Rip City,” which he ad-libbed during a playoff game when 3-pointers swished through the net for the Blazers.

