New Blazers uniform ‘represents the beautiful landscape of Oregon’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers debuted their 2020-21 uniforms on Thursday.

With the addition of some color, the team said the uniform “celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning.”

Oregon is also stitched across the chest of the uniform. They said that is to show their “pride for our state.”

