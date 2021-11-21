Rivals Seattle, Arizona face-off after tough losses

Fans, background, cheer as Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf (14) tosses aside the ball after scoring on an 84-yard pass play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP) — Wide receiver DK Metcalf was again having conversations with Seattle coach Pete Carroll following his latest outburst. Metcalf was ejected in the final seconds of last Sunday’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay where the frustration of a sixth loss and Seattle being shut out led to Metcalf boiling over.

Metcalf said he felt as if he was being “challenged,” by the Green Bay secondary and that led to the confrontation that included a few helmet slaps, a facemask grab and plenty of words being exchanged.

Metcalf also had issues earlier in the season against Indianapolis and New Orleans.

The Seahawks host the Cardinals Sunday with kickoff at 1:25 p.m.

Ailing Arizona limps into last game before much-needed break

A horrible start turned into a very bad Sunday afternoon for the Arizona Cardinals, who have now lost two of three games and are limping into their final game before a long-awaited bye week.

Arizona (8-2) played easily its worst game of the season in a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals fell into a 17-0 hole by the end of the first quarter, a 23-0 hole by halftime, and were never particularly competitive against a team that came into the game below .500.

There were some obvious reasons for those problems — two in particular. The Cardinals played their second straight game without MVP-contending quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, severely limiting the offense against Carolina’s solid defense.

The Cardinals are hoping Murray and Hopkins can both return for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Kingsbury said both were trending in the correct direction.

“They know the game next week is a division game up in Seattle,” Kingsbury said. “It will be a tremendous atmosphere and tremendous challenge. So, I expect our guys to practice a lot better and play a lot better, and we’ve got to coach a lot better.”