Keanon Lowe to leave West Linn HS for UCLA post

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After just six months, former Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe is leaving West Linn High School to take an assistant football coaching position at UCLA.

KOIN 6 News learned Tuesday night Lowe has agreed to resign from the post at West Linn to take a position with his former head coach, Chip Kelly.

Lowe and Kelly have a long history together — they were both together at the University of Oregon, then the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On May 17, 2019, Lowe disarmed a student with a gun at Parkrose High School. Surveillance video showed the 18-year-old suspect — later identified as Angel Granados-Diaz — cross paths with Lowe in a hallway. Granados-Diaz was only steps away with the shotgun tucked under his coat. Lowe said running away never crossed his mind.

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming.”

The football coach handed the gun to another teacher then wrapped Granados-Diaz in a hug.

“I felt compassion for him; a lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over,” Lowe later said in an interview.

