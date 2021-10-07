Seahawks lead Rams by 4 at halftime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a largely defensive first quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle as the Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams in a Thursday night game
After a scoreless first quarter, Russell Wilson connected on a 19 yard touchdown pass with DK Metcalf at the 9:04 mark of the 2nd quarter.
Then with 1:12 left in the half, Matthew Stafford got the Rams in position for a 31-yard Matt Gay field goal.
With 12 seconds left in the half, Wilson connected on another touchdown pass but a penalty nullified the score.
The Seahawks got a little closer with 7 seconds left. But Jason Myers missed the field goal wide left.