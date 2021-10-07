Seahawks lead Rams by 4 at halftime

Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a largely defensive first quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle as the Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams in a Thursday night game

After a scoreless first quarter, Russell Wilson connected on a 19 yard touchdown pass with DK Metcalf at the 9:04 mark of the 2nd quarter.

Then with 1:12 left in the half, Matthew Stafford got the Rams in position for a 31-yard Matt Gay field goal.

With 12 seconds left in the half, Wilson connected on another touchdown pass but a penalty nullified the score.

The Seahawks got a little closer with 7 seconds left. But Jason Myers missed the field goal wide left.