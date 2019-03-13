Earl Thomas to sign with Baltimore Ravens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas, left, and defensive back Bradley McDougald, right, react after the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE, Wash. (KOIN) -- Former Seahawks' safety Earl Thomas will sign a 4-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $32 million fully guaranteed at the signing with the Ravens and then $22 million in the first nine months.

Shortly after reports began circulating Wednesday morning, Thomas tweeted "Yeaaaaaaaa !!” with emojis of a money bag and praying hands.

He later confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Thank you Seattle for the love and memories that my family and I will never forget."

According to the Seattle Times, the Ravens became interested in Thomas after releasing Eric Weddle last week. Weddle eventually signed with the Rams.

Seattle will host the Ravens at CenturyLink Field next season, so while Thomas is leaving the team, he'll be back for a quick return.