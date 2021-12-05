Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks

Adrian Peterson, who was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Wednesday, talks to reporters Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, before NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kickoff at 1:25 p.m. Watch the game on KOIN 6

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco on Sunday.

Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster.

Coach Pete Carroll says Peterson would be ready if called upon.

The Seahawks enter the game at 3-8, last in the NFC West. The 49ers are 6-5.