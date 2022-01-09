Seahawks without Wagner for finale in Arizona

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands the game ball to referee Tony Corrente (99) after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. AP Photo/John Froschauer)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Wagner was ruled out due to a sprained knee suffered against Detroit. He was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hopeful of getting back in time to play against the Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll says Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn’t able to practice this week. Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place.

Seahawks hope late offensive surge is springboard into ’22

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping the final month of the NFL season will become a launching point into the 2022 season. Seattle has moved closer toward fielding the type of offense everyone expected in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s first season going into Sunday’s finale in Arizona. Seattle has scored 30 or more points in three of the past five games, topping 400 yards of total offense twice during that span. The improvement suggests Waldron will get a second season in charge of the offense if he wants the challenge.