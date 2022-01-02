Seahawks host Lions in the Cellar Dweller Bowl

Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(AP) — Regardless of what happens in the next two games, including Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since moving to the NFC in 2002. The last time the Seahawks finished last in their division was the AFC West in 1996.

The 5-10 Seahawks take on the 2-12-1 Lions at Lumen Field. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

Lockett eyes new mark

Tyler Lockett probably only needs one or two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. He’ll begin the day with 1,053 yards receiving on the season. He had a career-high 1,057 yards two years ago.

Lockett will have an even greater appreciation for the accomplishment after recovering from COVID-19. Lockett returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week in time for a 25-24 loss to Chicago.

He says he had symptoms for nearly a week before he started feeling better.