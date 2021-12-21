Seahawks’ late-season playoff push runs into surging Rams

FILE – Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, on Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. NFL, which reports 94.4% of players are fully vaccinated, has not yet made COVID-19 booster shots part of its protocol. Carroll said the Seahawks scheduled a booster day for players, coaches and staff this week. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Seahawks will take every little edge they can get when they travel to SoFi Stadium on Tuesday for an NFC West showdown with the Rams that could prove vital to both teams’ playoff hopes.

Seattle is clinging to hope of a late-season surge back into postseason contention after its 3-8 start to the season. Back-to-back wins have kept the Seahawks alive for their 10th consecutive winning record under coach Pete Carroll.

The Rams have also put together back-to-back wins after a three-game winless November, securing their fifth straight winning season under Sean McVay. That’s something this franchise hadn’t done in more than four decades.

The game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because so many players were on the COVID list. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. PT and the game will be shown on FOX.