Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings

Seattle Seahawks’ David Moore races toward the goal line for a touchdown on a 60-yard pass reception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) – Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard TD pass, and the Seattle Seahawks built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings for a 37-30 win.

Seattle moved into a tie with San Francisco atop of the NFC West but holds the tiebreaker for now. It has the inside track to the division title with four games left. Minnesota fell one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.

Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf (14) fumbles while being hit by Minnesota Vikings’ Xavier Rhodes (29) and Eric Kendricks (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. The Vikings’ recovered on the play. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)