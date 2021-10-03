Slumping Seahawks look to rebound in showdown vs. 49ers

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field before a preseason gameagainst the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unusual spot early this season after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Minnesota.

The Seahawks head into a division showdown at San Francisco looking up at all three of their rivals in the NFC West. Seattle hasn’t lost three straight games in a season or began the year 1-3 since coach Pete Carroll’s second season in 2011.

That’s the year before quarterback Russell Wilson arrived and launched a nine-year run of at least nine wins each season that’s tied for the longest streak ever of that kind.

The 49ers are also coming off a loss after opening the season with back-to-back road wins.