Seahawks-Titans heads Week 2 games with 2020 playoff teams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

First time since 2019 fans will be in stands in Seattle

(AP) — Russell Wilson put off watching film for an extra hour to join Peyton and Eli Manning and provide commentary on the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast as the Ravens-Raiders thriller went to overtime.

Kickoff for the Seahawks-Titans is 1:25 p.m. Watch the game on KOIN 6 (CBS).

After carving up the Colts’ secondary in the opener, Wilson could afford a brief break.

No doubt, he’ll be ready to lead the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon as the “12s” return to the stands for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.