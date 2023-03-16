PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fans of University of Oregon basketball have something new to put on their shopping lists. Former Duck star and current WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu is getting her own signature shoe line with Nike. The shoe company made the announcement Thursday.

Ionescu, who now serves in the role of Director of Athletic Culture at UO had a record-breaking career, becoming the all-time NCAA leader, male or female, in triple-doubles and the only player in NCAA history to finish her career with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists.

The “Sabrina 1s” are set to be released sometime during summer 2023. They will be unisex and come in multiple sizes (including children’s) and will be available in a variety of colors and designs. A pair is expected to retail for $125, according to Nick DePaula with Andscape.

Along with the shoes, Nike is also releasing a line of other apparel including shirts and shorts.