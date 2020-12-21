No. 25 Oregon to face No. 12 Iowa State in Fiesta Bowl

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl could add another high-scoring game to its history with No. 12 Iowa State scheduled to face No. 25 Oregon on Jan. 2.

The Cyclones dropped four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship by beating Southern California.

Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall, who had 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss