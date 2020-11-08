No. 12 Oregon opens with victory over Stanford

Oregon’s Tyler Shough, left, throws downfield against Stanford during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough picked up where Justin Herbert left off, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown and running for another score to lead No. 12 Oregon to a 35-14 victory over short-handed Stanford on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Stanford was hurt before the game even kicked off when it was announced that starting quarterback Davis Mills was unavailable.

Receiver Connor Wedington and defensive end Trey LaBounty were also listed as unavailable because of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols. Stanford did not specify whether the players had tested positive, but Wedington said on Twitter that he tested negative.

Shough completed 17 of 26 passes with one interception, and ran for 85 yards.