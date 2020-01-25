1  of  2
No. 4 Oregon holds off No. 7 Oregon State

Sabrina Ionescu broke Gary Payton's conference record of 938 assists on the first basket of the game

by: ANNE M. PETERSON/The Associated Press

Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard, left, goes up to shoot against Oregon State’s Taylor Jones during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, right, shoots ahead of Oregon State’s Kat Tudor during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and nine assists, breaking the Pac-12’s career assist record, and No. 4 Oregon held off a late rally for a 76-64 victory over No. 7 Oregon State in the first game of consecutive meetings between the rivals. 

Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks, who have won four straight.

Ionescu broke Gary Payton’s conference record of 938 assists on the first basket of the game when she dished to Ruthy Hebard for a layup.

Freshman Taylor Jones had 21 points for Oregon State, which has lost three of its last four. 

