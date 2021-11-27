Notre Dame holds off No. 16 Oregon State women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld combined for 25 points — sparking Notre Dame to an early lead — but it was barely enough to hold off the No. 16 Oregon State women 64-62 at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Oregon State’s Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 25 by herself, with 20 coming in the last 9:53 as she almost single-handedly erased what had been a 22-point Fighting Irish lead.

Von Oelhoffen scored on a layup off a defensive rebound with 1:39 left and then hit two free throws about a minute later, cutting the lead to two but missed her last two shots.