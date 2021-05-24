Oakland A’s plan visit to Portland

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
portland diamond project 4172018_1524008826398.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Diamond Project is confirming officials with the Oakland Athletics are planning a visit to Portland.

The MLB granted Oakland officials permission to seek possible relocation, with Portland being a possible location along with Las Vegas. 

The Portland Diamond Project released a statement Monday morning on the announcement.

“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson sounds like he’s a fan of idea.

John Canzano with The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported the upcoming visit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories