PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first events of the Beijing Winter Olympics take place on February 2, but not without controversy. There’s a lot of skepticism behind this year’s games because it’s being held in China.

Pacific University Professor Jules Boykoff, chair of the Politics and Government Department, is a go-to voice of skepticism about the Games, and a particular critic of the choice to award them to Beijing. Boykoff joined AM Extra to share more details.