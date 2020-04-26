One-on-one with the Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic

The Bosnian Beast sits down with AJ McCord to talk quarantine and basketball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 5 weeks since the NBA suspended its season. For most players and fans, that feels like forever. For Portland Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkic, it actually is much longer.

Nurkic has not played in an NBA game in more than 12 months. He was two games away from returning to the court at the Moda Center when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord caught up with the Blazers center, known as the Bosnian Beast, to find out how he’s rehabbing during quarantine, how ready he’ll be when the league returns, what outfit he’s going to wear (he’s had it picked out for 10 months!) and plays “Who’s Most Likely To…? with him to learn some fun facts about his Portland teammates.

Part II of this interview will air on Portland’s CW at 10 p.m. KOIN 6 News will update this story with that video.