Tualatin, Central Catholic heading to Oregon 6A HS championship game

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the games were Saturday. They happened on Friday. We regret the error.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The semi-finals for Oregon’s 6A high school football championship took place Friday.

In the Tualatin vs West Linn match, Tualatin became the victor, and will face Central Catholic, which beat Jesuit, in the championship game on Dec. 4.

Both games were played at Hillsboro Stadium.

