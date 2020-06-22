Oregon Amateur Golf Championship has added significance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 111th Oregon Amateur Championship is underway. This year the tournament takes on a new significance for dozens of players in the field since NCAA golfers lost their spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was originally supposed to turn pro after this school year,” said Shawn Lu, a senior on the Oregon State men’s golf team. “I did graduate already but I decided to take another for golf.”

Without having NCAA tournaments since March, the Oregon Amateur at Columbia Edgewater Country Club is the first competitive golf the athletes have played in more than 3 months. Even for a top-tier amateur player as Oregon State’s Ellie Slama, she said the championship is critical to get back in the groove of competitive golf.

“[The Oregon Amateur] is very important,” said Slama, the two-time defending champion of the event. “It’s got a large field, 48 girls playing which is awesome.”

“It’ll be exciting.”

The 111th Oregon Amateur Championship ends Saturday, June 27.