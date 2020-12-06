Ducks fall to winless Cal, suffer back-to-back losses

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and ran for a short score, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17.
Oregon got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.
Cal shut out the Ducks in the second half, and stopped them 3 times in the 4th quarter in Cal territory.
The Ducks fell to 3-2. Cal is now 1-3.
More information soon.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.