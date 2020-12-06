Ducks fall to winless Cal, suffer back-to-back losses

Brett Johnson #90 of the California Golden Bears tackles CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ducks fell to 3-2 with the loss

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and ran for a short score, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17.

Oregon got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.

Cal shut out the Ducks in the second half, and stopped them 3 times in the 4th quarter in Cal territory.

The Ducks fell to 3-2. Cal is now 1-3.

More information soon.