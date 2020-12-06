Ducks fall to winless Cal, suffer back-to-back losses

Sports

Ducks fell to 3-2 with the loss

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Brett Johnson #90 of the California Golden Bears tackles CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and ran for a short score, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17.

Oregon got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.

Cal shut out the Ducks in the second half, and stopped them 3 times in the 4th quarter in Cal territory.

The Ducks fell to 3-2. Cal is now 1-3.

More information soon.

Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks looks to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss