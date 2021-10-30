Oregon hosts Colorado amid 16-game winning streak at Autzen

Ducks enter game ranked No. 7 in the country

by: The Associated Press

Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his touchdown, to trail 14-7 to the UCLA Bruins, during the first half at Rose Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(AP) — Seventh-ranked Oregon returns home to host Colorado on Saturday. Following last weekend’s 34-31 victory at UCLA, Oregon jumped three spots in the AP Top 25.

The Ducks, who beat Ohio State but fell to Stanford, will have to win out to have a chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Colorado has struggled, and on Monday Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell announced that offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue had been relieved of his duties.

Colorado was coming off a 26-3 loss at California.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT

