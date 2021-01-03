Ducks flattened by Cyclones in 2021 Fiesta Bowl

Quarterback Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks makes a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Iowa State Cyclones took an early lead against the Oregon Ducks and never looked back in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, capping their terrific season with a 34-17 victory.

The Cyclones took an early 7-0 lead before the Ducks tied it. They traded touchdowns again in the 2nd quarter before Iowa State took command and led 28-17 at the half.

They added a field goal in the 3rd quarter to extend their lead and their defense kept the Ducks at bay throughout the second half before adding another 3 points midway through the 4th quarter.

Iowa State finished 9-3. Oregon, the Pac-12 champions, finished 4-3.

More game information soon.

Quarterback Brock Purdy #15 of the Iowa State Cyclones celebrates after scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(AP) — No. 12 Iowa State finished first in the Big 12 regular season for the first time and set a school record with eight conference wins.

The breakthrough earned the Cyclones a spot in their first New Year’s Six bowl, Saturday against No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Cyclones (8-3) won three games his first season in 2016, but are now making their fourth straight bowl appearance, a program first.

A New Year’s Six bowl game is nothing new to Oregon (4-2). The Ducks won the Rose Bowl last season and are playing in their seventh major bowl in the past 12 years.

The road to this one was a little different.

Oregon was limited to six games after the Pac-12 Conference chose to start the 2020 season in November. The Ducks won their first three games, but lost the next two, including to rival Oregon State.

Oregon was a late add to the Pac-12 Championship game when Washington had to pull out and made the most of the opportunity, beating No. 21 Southern California 31-24 for its second straight conference title.