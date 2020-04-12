Oregon Ducks land UNLV’s Amauri Hardy in transfer

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots over San Diego State forward Nolan Narain (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)- The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team just landed some big-time talent Sunday with the commitment of guard Amauri Hardy.

Hardy, who made his announcement on social media, previously played three seasons at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the 2019-2020 season.

Hardy also shot 40.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three point line.

With All-American Guard Payton Pritchard heading to the NBA, Hardy hopes to fill some of the void that Pritchard leaving will have.